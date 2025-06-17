CPI Aerostructures Signs Long-Term Agreement with MST Manufacturing at Paris Air Show

CPI Aero and MST Manufacturing signed a Long-Term Agreement for component supply through 2028, enhancing their partnership.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. announced the signing of a Long-Term Agreement with MST Manufacturing at the Paris air show, securing component supply for its aerostructures production through the end of 2028. CPI Aero's CEO, Dorith Hakim, praised MST's performance as a critical supplier, while MST's CEO, Kenneth Statton, expressed excitement for the continued partnership focused on innovation and customer service. CPI Aero operates as a manufacturer for both commercial aerospace and national security, serving as a Tier 1 supplier and prime contractor for the U.S. Department of Defense. MST, based in Claremore, Oklahoma, is recognized for its advanced CNC machining and fabrication capabilities and holds multiple quality certifications.

CPI Aerostructures has secured a Long-Term Agreement with MST Manufacturing, extending their collaboration through the end of 2028, which indicates stability in their supply chain.

This agreement reflects a strong ongoing relationship with MST, highlighting CPI Aero's commitment to reliable partnerships with critical suppliers.

The announcement is made during an international air show in Paris, increasing visibility and potential investor interest in CPI Aero's operations and strategies.

The reliance on MST Manufacturing as a critical supplier may indicate a lack of diversified suppliers, increasing risk if issues arise with MST.

The forward-looking statements highlight uncertainty in the anticipated benefits of the Long-Term Agreement, suggesting potential risks for future operations and performance.

Failure to meet the expectations set by the forward-looking statements could lead to negative market perceptions and impact investor confidence.

What is the Long-Term Agreement between CPI Aero and MST?

CPI Aero signed an LTA with MST for component supply supporting aerostructures production until the end of 2028.

How will the LTA benefit CPI Aero?

The LTA solidifies CPI Aero's supply chain, ensuring consistency and support for new programs through MST's capabilities.

What role does MST Manufacturing play in this partnership?

MST is a critical supplier for CPI Aero, providing complex CNC machining and fabrication services to support aerostructures production.

Where is MST Manufacturing located?

MST Manufacturing is based in Claremore, Oklahoma, occupying over 75,000 square feet of manufacturing space.

What certifications does MST Manufacturing hold?

MST has AS9100, ISO9001, and ITAR certifications, affirming its commitment to quality and compliance in aerospace manufacturing.

$CVU Insider Trading Activity

$CVU insiders have traded $CVU stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BOND E CAREY purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $28,790

$CVU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of $CVU stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PARIS, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. ("CPI Aero®" or the "Company") (NYSE American: CVU) announced today that it has signed another Long-Term Agreement ("LTA") with MST Manufacturing ("MST") during the international air show in Paris, France, for the supply of components in support of its aerostructures production. This LTA will cover CPI Aero's requirements from MST through the end of calendar year 2028.





"We've had a strong relationship with MST and, this second LTA reflects their performance as a critical supplier to CPI Aero, and rewards them for supporting our new programs," stated Dorith Hakim, president and CEO of CPI Aero.





Kenneth Statton, CEO & founder of MST added, "CPI Aero continues to be a strong and reliable part of our business model. We are excited to continue building on our relationship and hope to continue this trajectory through our dedication to superior customer service, innovation and speed of execution."









About CPI Aero:







:



CPI Aero is a U.S. manufacturer of structural assemblies for fixed wing aircraft, helicopters and airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance pod systems in both the commercial aerospace and national security markets. Within the global aerostructure supply chain, CPI Aero is either a Tier 1 supplier to aircraft OEMs or a Tier 2 subcontractor to major Tier 1 manufacturers. CPI Aero also is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense, primarily the Air Force. In conjunction with its assembly operations, CPI Aero provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, and MRO services.









About MST









Manufacturing







:



MST is located on in Claremore, Oklahoma with over 75,000 square feet of manufacturing space and more than 110 team members. With AS9100, ISO9001 and ITAR certifications, MST is propelling itself to be one of Oklahoma's premier and most respected complex CNC machining and fabrication companies. MST operates over 60 CNC machines, sheet metal forming machines, waterjets as well as a host of support services from engineering, large capacity CMM's to multiple levels of CAD/CAM software. MST offers CNC machining services up to 150" which includes 5-axis milling and multi-axis turning as well as complex sheet metal forming utilizing rubber head presses and sheet metal brakes.











Forward-looking













Statements













This





press





release





contains





forward-looking





statements





within





the





meaning





of





Section





27A





of





the





Securities





This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the Long-Term Agreement with MST and the continuation of the business relationship between the parties.









Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by its forward-looking statements, including those important





factors





set





forth





under





the





caption





“Risk





Factors”





in





the





Company’s





Annual





Report





on





Form





10-K





for





the period ended December 31, 2024, and its subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.







