Cpi Aerostructures Reports 27% Q2 Drop

Cpi Aerostructures (NYSEMKT:CVU), an aerospace and defense manufacturing specialist supplying complex aircraft parts to large contractors and the U.S. Department of Defense, released its results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 on August 19, 2025. The headline news was a sharp decrease in GAAP revenue and profits in Q2 2025 compared to the same period last year, which management attributed primarily to the termination of the long-standing A-10 Program. This event led to inventory write-offs that significantly impacted both gross margins and earnings per share for the period. No analyst estimates were available for direct comparison, so year-over-year changes serve as the key benchmark. Compared to prior-year results, GAAP revenue declined by 26.9%. GAAP gross profit dropped sharply, and the company moved from positive net income to a net loss (GAAP). Management highlighted ongoing business transitions, though operational risks remain.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Y/Y Change Revenue $15.2 million $20.8 million (26.9%) Gross Profit $0.7 million $5.1 million (86.3%) Gross Margin 4.4% (17.1% excl. A-10 impact) 24.6% (20.2) pp Net (Loss) Income $(1.3) million $1.4 million -$2.7 million EPS, Diluted $(0.10) $0.11 -$0.21 Adjusted EBITDA $(1.7) million($0.6 million excl. A-10 impact) $2.6 million -$4.3 million

Business Overview and Strategic Focus

Cpi Aerostructures operates as a key supplier in the aerospace and defense supply chain. It delivers major structural assemblies and high-precision subcomponents for both military and commercial aircraft platforms. The company’s core business is to serve as a Tier 1 supplier to original equipment manufacturers—those are companies that make the finished products—and as a Tier 2 supplier to larger integrators and major primes such as Boeing and Lockheed Martin.

The firm stands out for its focus on diversification across government and commercial programs, though the majority of its backlog—about 95%—remains tied to government contracts as of December 31, 2024. Its competitive strengths include flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and the ability to produce complex assemblies to strict quality standards. Winning new program awards and transitioning to next-generation platforms are central to its business plan, as is expanding its backlog through new customer relationships and long-term agreements.

Quarter in Detail: Impacts, Actions, and Key Metrics

GAAP revenue declined sharply compared to Q2 2024, reflecting the end of the A-10 Program, which had been an important and long-term customer contract. The company recorded a $2.3 million write-off due to the termination of this program. According to management, this write-off was caused by Boeing's wind-down of the A-10 aircraft fleet—a key platform for which Cpi Aerostructures produced assemblies and subcomponents. During the first half of fiscal 2025, the total financial impact of the A-10 exit reached $4.5 million.

Profitability suffered as a result. GAAP gross profit fell sharply from the prior-year period, and GAAP gross margin decreased to 4.4%. Excluding the A-10 write-off, management noted that gross margin would have been higher, at 17.1%, but still below year-earlier levels. GAAP net income turned negative, moving from a profit to a net loss of $1.3 million, and GAAP earnings per share dropped to a $0.10 loss. Adjusted EBITDA was $(1.7) million, or $0.6 million when excluding the impact of the A-10 Program.

New business wins and operational milestones resulted in a backlog of $506 million. Management highlighted new awards from defense giants such as Raytheon and Lockheed, and the first deliveries of the Advanced Tactical Flight Pod, a next-generation sensor pod intended for military platforms. The company continues to seek growth by targeting contracts for both established and newer aircraft programs, and is working to reduce dependence on discontinued or aging defense projects. However, performance on most underlying programs was not enough to offset the A-10 program exit.

There were no material changes to dividend policy. Cpi Aerostructures does not currently pay a dividend. One-time events in the quarter included the A-10 exit's write-off and a declared material weakness in internal controls related to debt classification, which management said did not affect second-quarter results. On the balance sheet, debt declined to $16.2 million as of June 30, 2025, cash declined to $0.7 million. The operating lease right-of-use asset increased substantially from $2,856,200 as of December 31, 2024 to $10,220,405 as of June 30, 2025, likely reflecting either new facility leases or accounting changes.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Investor Considerations

Cpi Aerostructures did not provide explicit forward guidance for the third quarter or the remainder of fiscal 2025. Management chose to focus its outlook remarks on executing current contracts, expanding its portfolio, and pursuing new opportunities in both military and commercial aerospace markets. No quantitative forecasts or financial targets were disclosed, and no margin progression or capital allocation guidance was given.

For investors tracking the company, key issues to monitor in the coming quarters include improvement in operating margins, progress on the new contract backlog, and management of liquidity given declining cash balances. The material weakness in internal controls is another area of concern, as is the continued reliance on large government programs, which can expose results to sudden customer or contract shifts.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

