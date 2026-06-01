CP Demonstrates Operational Resilience Amid Canadian IBEW Strike

Canadian Pacific Kansas City CP is navigating a labor disruption after approximately 300 Signals & Communications employees represented by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Worker (“IBEW”) initiated a strike following the rejection of the company's latest contract offer. Despite the work stoppage, the company has implemented contingency plans that have enabled rail operations across Canada to continue safely and efficiently, limiting immediate disruptions to customers and freight movements.

The company maintains that its proposal includes wage and benefit increases consistent with agreements reached with its other Canadian unions, reflecting its efforts to secure a balanced labor agreement. CP has also encouraged the union to accept binding arbitration, demonstrating its focus on reaching a resolution while preserving operational continuity across its network.

While the strike introduces labor-related uncertainty, the relatively small size of the affected workforce and the company's preparedness have helped contain near-term operational risks. However, an extended dispute could increase labor pressures and operational costs, making a timely resolution important for maintaining service reliability and supporting long-term network efficiency.

CP’s Share Price Performance

Canadian Pacific’s shares have declined 24.2% in the past six months against the Transportation - Rail industry’s 17.9% growth.



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CP’s Zacks Rank

CP currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may consider Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. EXPD and International Seaways INSW.

EXPD currently sports a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Expeditors has an expected earnings growth rate of 11.9% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 13.96%.

INSW currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

INSW has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 33.93%.

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Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

International Seaways Inc. (INSW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.