News & Insights

BioTech
COYA

Coya Reports Anti-inflammatory Effect Of COYA 302 In Inflammatory Mouse Model Of Parkinson's

September 16, 2024 — 08:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Coya Therapeutics (COYA) reported the direct CNS anti-inflammatory effect of subcutaneously administered COYA 302 in a preclinical inflammatory associated mouse model of Parkinson's Disease. In an inflammatory mouse model of Parkinson's Disease, subcutaneous injections of COYA 302 significantly reduced inflammation and microglial activation in nigrostriatal brain regions responsible for motor control. Also, subcutaneous injections of COYA 302 resulted in reductions in astrocyte numbers and their activation in the nigrostriatal pathway.

The company expects presenting and/or publishing these data in a peer reviewing setting.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COYA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.