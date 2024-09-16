Coya Reports Anti-inflammatory Effect Of COYA 302 In Inflammatory Mouse Model Of Parkinson's

(RTTNews) - Coya Therapeutics (COYA) reported the direct CNS anti-inflammatory effect of subcutaneously administered COYA 302 in a preclinical inflammatory associated mouse model of Parkinson's Disease. In an inflammatory mouse model of Parkinson's Disease, subcutaneous injections of COYA 302 significantly reduced inflammation and microglial activation in nigrostriatal brain regions responsible for motor control. Also, subcutaneous injections of COYA 302 resulted in reductions in astrocyte numbers and their activation in the nigrostriatal pathway.

The company expects presenting and/or publishing these data in a peer reviewing setting.

