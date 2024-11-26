Cox ABG Joins Forces with GlassPoint in Solar Venture

COX ABG Group SA (ES:COXG) has released an update.

Cox ABG Group has teamed up with GlassPoint to launch the world’s largest solar thermal plant, marking a significant step in industrial decarbonization. This partnership will not only position Cox as a leader in innovative energy solutions but also expand its service pipeline by nearly 10 billion euros. The initial phase of the Ma’aden I project in Saudi Arabia will receive an investment of 30 million euros, with a total project cost of 1.5 billion euros.

