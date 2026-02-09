Markets

Coway Issues Update On Corporate Value-Up Plan

February 09, 2026 — 04:59 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Coway Co., Ltd. announced an assessment of the implementation status of its Corporate Value-Up Plan. To date, the company has executed 247.3 billion won in shareholder returns, achieving the 40% return rate goal. While maintaining the 40% return rate through 2027, Coway will prioritize cash dividends. The company will also maintain a dividend payout ratio of at least 25% and increase the total dividend amount by more than 10% year-over-year. The remaining 15% of the return pool will be flexibly allocated between treasury stock purchases and additional cash dividends.

A Coway official said, "Since announcing our Corporate Value-Up Plan, we have delivered tangible results across our growth rate, shareholder returns and governance standards. We will continue to monitor implementation of the plan closely using key indicators, and remain dedicated to a balanced approach that reinforces both investment in future growth engines and shareholder returns."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

