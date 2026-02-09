Coway Issues Update On Corporate Value-Up Plan

(RTTNews) - Coway Co., Ltd. announced an assessment of the implementation status of its Corporate Value-Up Plan. To date, the company has executed 247.3 billion won in shareholder returns, achieving the 40% return rate goal. While maintaining the 40% return rate through 2027, Coway will prioritize cash dividends. The company will also maintain a dividend payout ratio of at least 25% and increase the total dividend amount by more than 10% year-over-year. The remaining 15% of the return pool will be flexibly allocated between treasury stock purchases and additional cash dividends.

A Coway official said, "Since announcing our Corporate Value-Up Plan, we have delivered tangible results across our growth rate, shareholder returns and governance standards. We will continue to monitor implementation of the plan closely using key indicators, and remain dedicated to a balanced approach that reinforces both investment in future growth engines and shareholder returns."

