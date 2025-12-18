Markets

Covestro CFO Christian Baier To Step Down

December 18, 2025 — 05:38 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Covestro AG (1COV.DE, CVVTF.PK, 1CO.DE), a specialty chemicals company, on Thursday announced that Chief Financial Officer Christian Baier will leave the company upon the expiry of his contract in September 2026, as requested.

The company said that Baier has informed the Chairman of the Supervisory Board well in advance to enable an orderly search for a successor.

The Supervisory Board will initiate the succession process in due course.

Until his departure, Baier will continue to perform the duties in full. Baier has been a member of Covestro's Board of Management since October 2023 and is responsible for accounting, controlling, finance, and other areas.

Covestro AG is currently trading 0.03% higher at EUR 60.02 on the XETRA.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.