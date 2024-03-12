Covered Call Screener Results For March 12th

Covered calls are a great strategy to add to any portfolio, particularly in this era of low yields. Covered calls can offer enhanced yield from stock holdings, in some case, that can be a significant increase.

To trade a covered call we need to own (or buy) 100 shares of a stock and then sell a call option against that stock position.

The goal is to generate income from the stock holding in addition to any dividends. The premium received from selling the call also covers a small decline in the stock price. However, the trade off is that stock gains are limited above the call option strike price.

High volatility stocks have the highest return potential with covered calls, but they also have the highest risk of an adverse price movement. It’s all about finding a strategy that fits the investors risk tolerance.

Let’s look at a few examples using Barchart’s Covered Call Screener.

This first example shows the results of the screener with the default parameters selected.

This result returns some stocks with very low market capitalization and, while the returns look great, the risks can also be very high. There are also 1159 results, so let’s try and narrow things down a little

Let’s add the following filters:

Now, we’re seeing some more mainstream names such as PLTR, SQ, UBER, INTC, DDOG, TSM, MRVL and FCX.

PLTR Covered Call Example

Let’s evaluate the first line item, a covered call on PLTR. Buying 100 shares of PLTR would cost $2,535.

The May $27-strike call option was trading yesterday around $2.39, generating $239 in premium per contract for covered call sellers.

Selling the call option generates an income of 10.41% in 67 days, equalling around 56.71% annualized.

If the stock rises above the strike price of $27 at expiration, the return would be 17.6% which is 95.9% annualized.

The breakeven price is equal to the stock purchase price less the premium received, which in this case is $22.96.

PLTR is currently followed by 14 analysts with 2 Strong Buy ratings, 1 Moderate Buy rating, 6 Hold ratings, 1 Moderate Sell rating and 4 Strong Sell ratings.

The Barchart Technical Opinion rating is a 100% Buy with a Average short term outlook on maintaining the current direction.

Long term indicators fully support a continuation of the trend.

The current IV Percentile is 35% which means that the current level of implied volatility is higher than only 35% of all occurrences in the last 12 months.

SQ Covered Call Example

Let’s look at another example, this time using SQ.

Buying 100 shares of SQ would cost $8,153. The May $87.50-strike call option was trading yesterday around $5.40, generating $540 in premium per contract for covered call sellers.

Selling the call option generates an income of 7.09% in 67 days, equalling around 38.64% annualized.

If the stock rises above the strike price of $87.50 at expiration, the return would be 14.9% which is 81.4% annualized.

The breakeven price is $76.13.

SQ is currently followed by 39 analysts with 29 Strong Buy ratings, 2 Moderate Buy ratings, 7 Hold ratings and 1 Strong Sell rating.

The Barchart Technical Opinion rating is a 100% Buy with a Strongest short term outlook on maintaining the current direction.

Long term indicators fully support a continuation of the trend.

The market is approaching overbought territory. Be watchful of a trend reversal.

The current IV Percentile is 49% which means that the current level of implied volatility is higher than just 49% of all occurrences in the last 12 months.

Please remember that options are risky, and investors can lose 100% of their investment. This article is for education purposes only and not a trade recommendation. Remember to always do your own due diligence and consult your financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

On the date of publication, Gavin McMaster did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

