Covalon Technologies Highlights Innovations at Magnet Conference

October 30, 2024 — 03:33 pm EDT

Covalon Technologies (TSE:COV) has released an update.

Covalon Technologies is set to showcase its advanced vascular access solutions at the 2024 ANCC National Magnet Conference, aiming to support nurses in delivering high-quality patient care. The company will present innovative products like VALGuard®, IV Clear®, and CovaClear® IV, which emphasize compassionate care through technology.

