Covalon Technologies Highlights Innovations at Magnet Conference

Covalon Technologies is set to showcase its advanced vascular access solutions at the 2024 ANCC National Magnet Conference, aiming to support nurses in delivering high-quality patient care. The company will present innovative products like VALGuard®, IV Clear®, and CovaClear® IV, which emphasize compassionate care through technology.

