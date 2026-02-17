Cousins Properties Authorizes $250 Mln Share Repurchase Program

(RTTNews) - Cousins Properties Inc. (CUZ), a Real Estate Investment Trust, on Tuesday said its Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program of up to $250 million of its outstanding stock.

The program has no expiration date.

The company expects to fund the program using proceeds from non-core asset sales and retained cash.

The company said that the debt financing and the settlement of shares previously issued under its ATM program may also be used to support the repurchases.

In the pre-market trading, Cousins Properties 1.45% higher at $22.78 on the New York Stock Exchange.

