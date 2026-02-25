Coursera (COUR) Price Target Decreased by 13.16% to 10.10

The average one-year price target for Coursera (NYSE:COUR) has been revised to $10.10 / share. This is a decrease of 13.16% from the prior estimate of $11.63 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 60.29% from the latest reported closing price of $6.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 389 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coursera. This is an decrease of 65 owner(s) or 14.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COUR is 0.10%, an increase of 16.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.86% to 161,174K shares. The put/call ratio of COUR is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 14,591K shares representing 8.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,407K shares , representing an increase of 49.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COUR by 38.90% over the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 12,868K shares representing 7.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty holds 12,053K shares representing 7.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,314K shares , representing an increase of 22.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COUR by 4.06% over the last quarter.

Creative Planning holds 4,196K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares , representing an increase of 98.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COUR by 3,268.01% over the last quarter.

Mak Capital One holds 3,751K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company.

