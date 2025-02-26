Coupang's EPS Soars Despite Revenue Miss

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG), a U.S.-based e-commerce powerhouse that largely does business in South Korea, disclosed its fourth-quarter results on Feb. 25. The most noteworthy metric was its earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08, which significantly outperformed the expected $0.01 with some help from a one-time insurance gain. However, revenues of $7.965 billion fell short of projections of $8.136 billion. Despite that miss, Coupang's year-over-year revenue growth was a robust 21%.

Metric Q4 2024 Q4 2024 Analysts' Estimate Q4 2023 % Change Diluted EPS $0.08 $0.01 $0.57 (86%) Revenue $7.965 billion $8.136 billion $6.561 billion 21.4% Gross profit $2.491 billion N/A $1.681 billion 48.2% Adjusted EBITDA $421 million N/A $294 million 43.2%

Understanding Coupang’s Business and Focus Areas

Coupang, often described as South Korea's Amazon, is renowned for its innovative delivery services -- notably Rocket Delivery, which provides same-day and dawn-next-day delivery. These offerings have been crucial in enhancing the customer experience and gaining a competitive edge. The company also directly supports the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that sell on its platform, offering them marketing, logistical, and customer service assistance to amplify their growth.

Expanding its business focus, Coupang has engaged in strategic acquisitions such as luxury fashion marketplace Farfetch in January 2024. Such investments potentially differentiate it from competitors, maintaining customer loyalty and vibrancy in its merchant base.

Quarterly Performance Highlights and Challenges

In the fourth quarter, product commerce active customers grew by 10% year-over-year to 22.8 million users, demonstrating the brand's ongoing appeal. However, net revenue per customer remained flat at $302, suggesting a plateau in per-customer sales.

Coupang's gross profit rose by 48% to $2.491 billion, driven by improved efficiencies and cost management. However, net revenues of $7.965 billion fell short of expectations, missing estimates by $171 million or approximately 2.1%. Contributing factors may have included increased competition and market saturation in the e-commerce sector. Notably, while the company did book net income of $131 million and diluted EPS of $0.08, when excluding the impact of its fire insurance gain from a fulfillment center fire that occurred in 2021, it booked a net loss of $1 million, and diluted EPS of $0.01 (in line with analysts' estimates).

The acquisition of Farfetch revealed both opportunity and risk. While it contributed to the growth of the company's developing offerings segment by 296%, integration costs for the e-commerce platform had a negative impact on net income.

Adjusted EBITDA, a key measure that excludes fluctuating costs, rose to $421 million, a 43.2% increase year-over-year. This growth signals operational efficiencies amid capital spending.

Outlook and Future Prospects

Management did not provide explicit financial guidance. Nonetheless, Coupang continues to focus on technological and logistical improvements. In expanding market outreach and enhancing acquisitions like Farfetch, it is pursuing long-term growth opportunities. Key challenges include minimizing costs and integration risks.

Investors should monitor these developments closely, especially given management's emphasis on expanding into luxury fashion and international markets. Significant operational changes or strategic pivots could affect profitability and market position in upcoming quarters, influencing the company’s performance trajectory.

