Coupang Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Coupang CPNG is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 5.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPNG’s second-quarter 2025 revenues is currently pegged at $8.41 billion, indicating a 14.83% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings has remained steady at 7 cents per share in the past 30 days, at par with the figure reported in the year-ago period.



CPNG surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and matched once, with an average surprise of 325%.

Let us see how things are shaping up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors to Consider

Coupang's second-quarter 2025 results are expected to showcase another strong performance, building on its impressive first-quarter momentum. The company maintained its positive trajectory across key business segments, with several strategic developments that are likely to have enhanced its competitive positioning during the quarter under review.



The Product Commerce segment is expected to have continued benefiting from the robust momentum established in the first quarter, where management highlighted sustained growth at high multiples of the overall Korean retail market. The company's Fulfillment and Logistics by Coupang (FLC) service is likely to have maintained its impressive expansion trajectory, growing at high multiples of the overall business as more merchants recognized the operational advantages of leveraging Coupang's sophisticated logistics infrastructure.



Taiwan operations are expected to have shown particularly encouraging signs during the second quarter, building on the 500% selection growth achieved in the first quarter. The successful launch of the WOW membership program in Taiwan during the first quarter created a foundation for deeper customer engagement and higher spending levels throughout the second quarter.



The company's recognition as the #2 Most Innovative Company in retail by Fast Company during the second quarter underscored its technological leadership and AI-driven operational excellence. These investments in automation, machine learning, and robotics continued to generate substantial benefits across the business, driving both customer experience improvements and operational efficiency gains.



The launch of Coupang's Rocket Pitch program in partnership with the International Trade Administration represented a strategic initiative to expand U.S. brand partnerships, potentially enhancing selection diversity and supplier relationships. This program leveraged Coupang's $4 billion annual facilitation of U.S. product exports to further strengthen its competitive moat.



With management maintaining its ambitious 20% constant currency growth guidance and no observed significant macro headwinds, second-quarter 2025 results are likely to reflect continued robust market share gains and meaningful margin expansion across both Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments, positioning the company for sustained long-term success.

What Our Model Says for SIRI

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



CPNG currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat earnings in their upcoming releases:



Arista Networks ANET currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.96% and sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Arista Networks shares have gained 10.4% in the year-to-date (YTD) period. Arista Networks is set to report its second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 5.



Advanced Energy Industries AEIS currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.16% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Advanced Energy Industries shares have increased 24.5% YTD. Advanced Energy Industries is slated to report its second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 5.



Alight ALIT has an Earnings ESP of +15.79% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Alight shares have lost 22.1% YTD. Alight is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 5.

