CPNG

Coupang Plans To Implement $168 Bln Customer Compensation Proposal To Regain Customer Trust

December 29, 2025 — 08:19 am EST

(RTTNews) - Coupang, Inc. (CPNG), Monday announced that it plans to launch a $168 billion customer compensation proposal as a symbol of taking full responsibility for the recent privacy breach.

The technology and online retail company intends to pay a purchase voucher worth KRW 1,685 billion to customers of 337 million accounts, who received a privacy notice at the end of November.

The customers would be provided with four purchase vouchers that can be used once a time, including rocket delivery, rocket, seller, rocket, marketplace, all-in-one goods, Coupangitsu, Coupang Travel products, and Alux products.

Starting January 15, 2026, the target customers will be able to track sequentially from the Coupang app.

In the pre-market hours, CPNG is trading at $25.00, up 2.96 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

