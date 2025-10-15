Coupang Isn't Just Retail. Here's Why Its Tech Bets Matter.

Key Points

Coupang is evolving into a tech ecosystem.

Coupang Eats and Coupang Pay expand Coupang's customer reach, while Coupang Play helps improve customer stickiness.

Advertising is another potential growth engine.

10 stocks we like better than Coupang ›

When some investors think about Coupang (NYSE: CPNG), the first comparison that comes to mind is Amazon. Both companies dominate e-commerce in their respective markets by building logistics networks that make shopping almost effortless. In South Korea, Coupang has become a household name thanks to its Rocket Delivery service, which reliably offers same-day or dawn delivery to most of the population.

But like Amazon, Coupang isn't staying confined to retail. Over the past few years, the company has been planting seeds across new technology-driven businesses -- from streaming video to fintech to digital advertising. These ventures don't generate the bulk of revenue yet, but they show Coupang's ambition to evolve into a broader technology platform.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Here are four ways Coupang is positioning itself beyond retail -- and why they matter.

1. Coupang Play: Building loyalty through streaming

Coupang Play began as a perk to keep customers engaged, similar to Amazon Prime Video. However, it has evolved into one of the top streaming platforms in South Korea, offering a mix of exclusive dramas, films, and live sports.

This move isn't about generating revenue from subscriptions today. Instead, Coupang Play serves as a loyalty driver. If a customer subscribes to Coupang for shopping and gets hooked on exclusive content, they're less likely to churn. That creates a stickier ecosystem and raises the lifetime value of each user. In the highly competitive e-commerce environment Coupang operates in, anything that boosts retention carries significant weight.

2. Coupang Eats: Chasing growth in food delivery

Coupang entered food delivery with Coupang Eats, stepping into a market already dominated by Baedal Minjok and Yogiyo. Competition is intense, but Coupang has one advantage: logistics.

Its existing network enables the company to streamline restaurant-to-doorstep delivery, reducing wait times. Food delivery doesn't just diversify revenue -- it creates another touchpoint with customers. If a household already relies on Coupang for groceries, packages, and now meals, the company becomes even more embedded in daily life.

Additionally, building a food delivery business expands Coupang's e-commerce reach from next-day delivery to instant commerce, a natural evolution for the company's e-commerce operations. This trend is already underway in countries like China, where Alibaba is actively investing in its quick commerce business; therefore, it makes sense for Coupang to position itself to benefit from it.

In other words, while Eats still operates in a challenging segment, food delivery could grow into a multibillion-dollar business, especially if Coupang gains further scale and efficiency in this business.

3. Coupang Pay and fintech

Fintech could become one of Coupang's most lucrative growth drivers. Coupang Pay, the company's payments arm, has grown in tandem with its retail business, enabling seamless transactions within its ecosystem.

South Korea already leads in digital payment adoption, creating fertile ground for expansion into adjacent financial services. If Coupang evolves Coupang Pay beyond checkout -- into credit, lending, or even merchant services -- it could unlock a much higher-margin business model.

It's a familiar pattern. Companies like MercadoLibre and Sea Limited followed similar paths, using e-commerce scale to build thriving fintech operations. Coupang could be next.

4. Advertising: The hidden growth engine

Perhaps the most overlooked opportunity lies in advertising. Amazon proved that a retail platform with rich customer data can transform into a massive advertising business. Today, Amazon's ad segment generates tens of billions of dollars annually.

Coupang occupies a similar position, boasting more than 20 million active customers and providing detailed insights into shopping behavior. That creates fertile ground for a retail media business where merchants pay to promote products. Advertising revenue typically carries far better margins than retail, which means even modest scale could lift Coupang's overall profitability.

What it means for investors

Coupang may still be best known for e-commerce, but that view undersells the company's ambition. Like Amazon before it, Coupang is leveraging its retail dominance as a launchpad into a broader range of technology-driven businesses.

For investors with patience, that diversification could prove valuable. If even one of Coupang's side bets -- whether in streaming, food delivery, fintech, or advertising -- reaches scale, it could significantly increase the company's long-term earnings power.

Coupang isn't just a retailer. It's evolving into a technology platform with multiple ways to win. And that's a growth stock worth watching.

Should you invest $1,000 in Coupang right now?

Before you buy stock in Coupang, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Coupang wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $657,412!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,154,376!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,075% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 13, 2025

Lawrence Nga has positions in Alibaba Group and Sea Limited. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, MercadoLibre, and Sea Limited. The Motley Fool recommends Alibaba Group and Coupang. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.