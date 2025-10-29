Is Counterpoint High Yield Trend ETF (HYTR) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Launched on 01/21/2020, the Counterpoint High Yield Trend ETF (HYTR) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the High-Yield/Junk Bond ETFs category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment.

A good option for investors who believe in market efficiency, market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns.

But, there are some investors who would rather invest in smart beta funds; these funds track non-cap weighted strategies, and are a strong option for those who prefer choosing great stocks in order to beat the market.

By attempting to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, non-cap weighted indexes are based on certain fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such.

The smart beta space gives investors many different choices, from equal-weighting, one of the simplest strategies, to more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting. However, not all of these methodologies have been able to deliver remarkable returns.

Fund Sponsor & Index

Managed by Counterpoint, HYTR has amassed assets over $202.48 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs in the High-Yield/Junk Bond ETFs. HYTR seeks to match the performance of the CP HIGH YIELD TREND INDEX before fees and expenses.

The CP High Yield Trend Index seeks to provide exposure to the US high yield corporate bond market while reducing risk in times of market turbulence.

Cost & Other Expenses

Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.79%, making it one of the most expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 5.58%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

Looking at individual holdings, Ishares Broad Us (USHY) accounts for about 39.64% of total assets, followed by Ishares Iboxx Hi (HYG) and Spdr Bloomberg H (JNK).

HYTR's top 10 holdings account for about 100.01% of its total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, HYTR has added about 5.12%, and is up about 5.51% in the last one year (as of 10/29/2025). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $20.95 and $22.18.

The fund has a beta of 0.25 and standard deviation of 6.05% for the trailing three-year period. With about 5 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers .

Alternatives

Counterpoint High Yield Trend ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the High-Yield/Junk Bond ETFs segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) tracks Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index and the iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) tracks BofA Merrill Lynch U.S. High Yield Constrained Index. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has $19.05 billion in assets, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has $26.13 billion. HYG has an expense ratio of 0.49% and USHY changes 0.08%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the High-Yield/Junk Bond ETFs

Bottom Line

