Counterpart Health Research Highlights Impact of AI Assistant on Heart Failure Management

Counterpart Health's research highlights CA's role in improving care and reducing hospitalizations for congestive heart failure patients.

Quiver AI Summary

Counterpart Health, Inc., a subsidiary of Clover Health, released research indicating that its AI-powered platform, Counterpart Assistant (CA), significantly improves the management of congestive heart failure (CHF) among patients in Medicare Advantage plans. The study found that patients who engage with physicians using CA experience fewer all-cause hospitalizations and 30-day readmissions. Key findings include enhanced clinical care, such as increased outpatient cardiologist visits and effective in-home care management, attributed to the actionable insights provided by CA. Dr. David Tsay highlighted the technology's role in empowering healthcare providers to deliver personalized care, reflecting a commitment to improving chronic disease management. CEO Conrad Wai emphasized that proactive care facilitated by CA can lead to better patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs. This is the fourth analysis conducted by Counterpart Health, further supporting its innovative approach to chronic disease management.

Potential Positives

Counterpart Assistant is linked to significant improvements in patient outcomes for congestive heart failure, including an 18% reduction in all-cause hospitalizations and a 25% reduction in 30-day readmissions for patients enrolled in Clover Health’s Medicare Advantage plans.

The technology provides actionable insights at the point of care, which enhances early disease detection, tracking of disease progression, and guideline-based treatment.

The continued positive findings from multiple retrospective analyses underscore the effectiveness of Counterpart Assistant in improving clinical care across various chronic conditions, reinforcing the company's reputation as a leader in AI-powered healthcare solutions.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide specific details on any potential limitations or challenges associated with the use of Counterpart Assistant, which may lead to questions about the technology's effectiveness and its real-world applicability.

While the release highlights positive outcomes, it lacks comparative data against existing interventions or technologies, which could suggest that the improvements attributed to Counterpart Assistant may not be as significant when viewed in a broader clinical context.

There is no mention of independent verification of the findings, which could raise concerns about the credibility of the claims made regarding the benefits of Counterpart Assistant.

FAQ

What is Counterpart Health known for?

Counterpart Health is a leading AI-powered physician-enablement platform focused on improving healthcare outcomes.

How does Counterpart Assistant improve CHF management?

Counterpart Assistant enhances CHF management by providing actionable insights that lead to better patient outcomes and lower hospitalizations.

What are the study's findings on hospitalizations?

The study found that patients with a CA provider experienced an 18% lower average in all-cause hospitalizations.

Who can benefit from Counterpart Health's technology?

Medicare enrollees and healthcare providers can benefit from Counterpart Health's technology through improved care and reduced costs.

How many analyses has Counterpart Health conducted on CA's impact?

This is the fourth retrospective analysis measuring Counterpart Assistant's impact on chronic disease management.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CLOV Insider Trading Activity

$CLOV insiders have traded $CLOV stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLOV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CARLADENISE ARMBRISTER EDWARDS sold 200,000 shares for an estimated $722,000

BRADY PATRICK PRIEST (CEO of Home Care) sold 75,000 shares for an estimated $276,000

KAREN SOARES (General Counsel & Secretary) sold 52,500 shares for an estimated $199,500

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CLOV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $CLOV stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CLOV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CLOV in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 12/17/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CLOV, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CLOV forecast page.

Full Release



WILMINGTON, Del., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Counterpart Health, Inc. (“Counterpart”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (Nasdaq: CLOV) (“Clover,” “Clover Health” or the “Company”) and a leading AI-powered physician-enablement platform, today released research demonstrating how Counterpart Assistant (“CA”) use is associated with better management of congestive heart failure (“CHF”). The analysis, titled “



Driving Clinical Excellence in Chronic Disease: Counterpart Assistant's Role in Heart Failure Care



,” details the significant positive association among CHF patients between better clinical care and lower hospitalizations, and having a relationship with a PCP that uses Counterpart Assistant.





Key highlights of the study include:







A relationship with a CA provider was associated with better outcomes, including a lower average number of all-cause hospitalizations (18% lower) and 30-day readmissions (25% lower) for CHF patients enrolled in Clover Health’s Medicare Advantage (MA) plans.



A relationship with a CA provider was associated with better outcomes, including a lower average number of all-cause hospitalizations (18% lower) and 30-day readmissions (25% lower) for CHF patients enrolled in Clover Health’s Medicare Advantage (MA) plans.



CA provides actionable insights at the point of care, which supports earlier detection of chronic disease, tracking of disease progression and severity, and guideline-based treatment.



CA provides actionable insights at the point of care, which supports earlier detection of chronic disease, tracking of disease progression and severity, and guideline-based treatment.



A relationship with a PCP who uses CA was associated with better clinical care for patients with CHF, including higher rates of outpatient cardiologist visits and in-home care management.











"At Counterpart Health, we are committed to developing technology solutions that truly augment the capabilities of our healthcare providers," stated Dr. David Tsay MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of Counterpart Health and co-author of the whitepaper. "The results of this study on Counterpart Assistant and congestive heart failure demonstrate how providing clinicians with timely, data-driven insights can help lead to significant improvements in patient outcomes. This technology is designed to be a collaborative partner, empowering them to deliver even more effective and personalized care."





CA has empowered providers in patient care by focusing on clinical excellence in chronic disease detection and management, emphasizing proactive interventions and longitudinal care. Congestive heart failure in particular is a prevalent and potentially debilitating chronic condition that poses a substantial burden on patients in the Medicare population. According to CMS, heart failure is the leading cause of hospitalizations among older adults, and Medicare enrollees with heart failure have the highest readmission rate of any condition.





“For value-based care to truly succeed, we must prioritize proactive and effective management of chronic diseases,” said Conrad Wai, CEO of Counterpart Health. “Counterpart Assistant is a testament to this commitment, offering clinicians actionable intelligence that can translate to improved care for patients with heart failure and a significant decrease in costly acute episodes. This technology demonstrates that enhanced clinical quality and reduced cost of care delivery are not mutually exclusive, but rather, achievable through intelligent physician enablement.”





This is the fourth retrospective data analysis conducted by the Company to measure the clinical impact of CA on the identification and management of chronic diseases. The previous analyses focus on the earlier diagnosis and treatment of





Diabetes





and





Chronic Kidney Disease





, and the technology’s impact on





Medication Adherence





.





To learn more about Counterpart Health, visit:





www.counterparthealth.com





.







About Counterpart Health











Counterpart Health





, a subsidiary of Clover Health Investments, Corp., or Clover Health, is a leading AI powered physician enablement platform. Counterpart Health’s flagship software platform, Counterpart Assistant, was incubated by Clover Health as Clover Assistant and has helped improve plan performance and clinical outcomes for Medicare members through proprietary AI technology. Counterpart Health extends the benefits of the data-driven technology platform outside of Clover Health’s Medicare Advantage plan to a wider audience, to enable enhanced patient outcomes and reduced healthcare costs nationwide. Clover Health has published data demonstrating the technology’s impact on





Medication Adherence





, as well as the earlier identification and management of





Diabetes





and





Chronic Kidney Disease





.







Investor Relations:







Ryan Schmidt









investors@cloverhealth.com











Press Inquiries:











press@cloverhealth.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.