Countdown to Shift4 Payments (FOUR) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Shift4 Payments (FOUR) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.99 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 7.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $542.72 million, increasing 47.3% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 1.8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Shift4 Payments metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross Revenue- Subscription and other revenues' will reach $117.41 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +26.8%.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross Revenue- Payments-based revenue' will reach $889.72 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +17.7%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'End-to-End Payment Volume' will reach $54.01 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $45.00 billion in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Shift4 Payments shares have recorded returns of +1.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), FOUR will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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