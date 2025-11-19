Countdown to Semtech (SMTC) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Semtech (SMTC) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share, reflecting an increase of 69.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $266.65 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.6%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Semtech metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales by major end markets- High-End Consumer' to reach $43.99 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.9%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales by major end markets- Industrial' at $145.06 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales by major end markets- Infrastructure' will reach $77.04 million. The estimate indicates a change of +17.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales by reportable segment- Signal Integrity' to come in at $79.54 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.2% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales by reportable segment- Analog Mixed Signal and Wireless' will reach $96.81 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.9%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales by reportable segment- IoT Systems and Connectivity' will likely reach $90.92 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.2%.

Shares of Semtech have experienced a change of -7.4% in the past month compared to the -0.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), SMTC is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

Semtech Corporation (SMTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

