Countdown to Seacoast Banking (SBCF) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking (SBCF) will report quarterly earnings of $0.46 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 4.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $202.6 million, exhibiting an increase of 52.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Seacoast Banking metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Nonperforming Assets' at $66.67 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $98.87 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Efficiency Ratio' of 55.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 56.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Nonperforming loans' to come in at $61.64 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $92.45 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Interest Margin' reaching 3.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average Balance - Total Earning Assets' will likely reach $18.84 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $13.64 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Net interest income' will reach $176.51 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $115.80 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net interest income - FTE' stands at $177.10 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $116.12 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total noninterest income' should come in at $26.16 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $17.07 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Seacoast Banking have demonstrated returns of +7.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SBCF is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.