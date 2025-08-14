BioTech
Countdown To October: Inhibrx Awaits Ozekibart Clinical Data

(RTTNews) - Inhibrx Biosciences Inc. (INBX) has a key catalyst to watch in October involving one of its clinical drug candidates, Ozekibart.

Ozekibart, formerly known as INBRX-109, is a precision-engineered, tetravalent death receptor 5 (DR5) agonist antibody designed to exploit the tumor-biased cell death induced by DR5 activation.

The company is exploring Ozekibart in the following trials:

-- A registration-enabling phase II trial in patients with unresectable or metastatic conventional chondrosarcoma, dubbed ChonDRAgon.

-- A phase I trial in patients with Ewing sarcoma and colorectal adenocarcinoma.

The phase II trial in unresectable or metastatic conventional chondrosarcoma completed full enrollment in July 2025. The completion of 151 progression-free survival events is required to unblind the study. The company expects to announce these results by late October 2025. The interim data from the Ewing sarcoma and colorectal cancer expansion cohorts are also expected to be announced at that time.

As of June 30, 2025, Inhibrx had cash and cash equivalents of $186.6 million.

For more details on INBX, please refer to our report dated July 8, 2025.

When we alerted readers to INBX on July 8, 2025, it was trading at $18.35. The stock, which touched a 52-week high of $25.29 on Jul.29, 2025, has since given back some of its gains and is currently trading at $23.31.

