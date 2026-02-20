Countdown to Nutanix (NTNX) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Nutanix (NTNX) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.45 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 19.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $713.74 million, increasing 9% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.5% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Nutanix metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Support, maintenance and other services' will likely reach $330.89 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Product' to come in at $378.33 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Disaggregation of Revenue- Professional services revenue' will reach $32.36 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Disaggregation of Revenue- Subscription revenue' will reach $676.24 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenue- Europe, the Middle East and Africa' will reach $170.37 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.2%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- U.S.' reaching $399.31 million. The estimate points to a change of +29.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- Other Americas' stands at $19.52 million. The estimate suggests a change of +69.8% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific' should arrive at $120.68 million. The estimate indicates a change of +29.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)' to reach $2.35 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2.06 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Billings' of $784.80 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $776.36 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total end customers' should come in at 30,585 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 25,370 in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Nutanix have experienced a change of -3.9% in the past month compared to the -0.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NTNX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

