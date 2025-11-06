Countdown to Kamada (KMDA) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Kamada (KMDA) to post quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 42.9%. Revenues are expected to be $46.25 million, up 10.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Kamada metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Distribution' will reach $5.45 million. The estimate suggests a change of +18.1% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Proprietary products' reaching $40.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.9% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross Profit- Proprietary products' will likely reach $18.81 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $16.26 million.

Over the past month, shares of Kamada have returned +1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.3% change. Currently, KMDA carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future.

