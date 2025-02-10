Countdown to Global Payments (GPN) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Global Payments (GPN) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.96 per share, indicating an increase of 11.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.31 billion, representing an increase of 5.6% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.5% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Global Payments metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Non-Gaap Revenues- Merchant Solutions' should arrive at $1.78 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.7% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Non-Gaap Revenues- Issuer Solutions' at $550.66 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.8%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Issuer Solutions' to come in at $631.18 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.2% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Merchant Solutions' will reach $1.93 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenue- Europe' will reach $437.09 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- Americas' to reach $2.02 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.3%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific' reaching $66.23 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Non-Gaap Operating Income- Merchant Solutions' will reach $863.54 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $797.35 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Non-Gaap Operating Income- Issuer Solutions' of $262.55 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $251 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Income- Merchant Solutions' should come in at $654.10 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $596.63 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Income- Issuer Solutions' stands at $118.68 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $117.42 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Global Payments here>>>



Shares of Global Payments have demonstrated returns of +3.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), GPN is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.