Countdown to GE Vernova (GEV) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect GE Vernova (GEV) to post quarterly earnings of $1.78 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 408.6%. Revenues are expected to be $9.18 billion, up 3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 3.9% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific GE Vernova metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Wind' at $2.52 billion. The estimate points to a change of -12.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Power' will reach $4.53 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.8%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Electrification' should arrive at $2.33 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +20.9%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Sales of equipment' should come in at $5.37 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.6%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Sales of services' reaching $3.96 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +9.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Power- Services' stands at $2.94 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.8% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Power- Equipment' of $1.49 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Wind- Services' to reach $406.76 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.5% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Wind- Equipment' will reach $2.06 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -17.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Electrification- Equipment' to come in at $1.75 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +20.3% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Wind- LM Wind Power' will reach $62.30 million. The estimate suggests a change of -57.9% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Power - Gas Turbine Gigawatts' will likely reach N/A. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter last year.

Shares of GE Vernova have experienced a change of -1.5% in the past month compared to the +0.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), GEV is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.