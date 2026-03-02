Countdown to Gap (GAP) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Gap (GAP) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.45 per share, reflecting a decline of 16.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $4.2 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.3%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Gap metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Gap Global- Total' of $1.02 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.6% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Banana Republic Global- Total' will reach $549.99 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Old Navy Global- Total' at $2.28 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.2%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of Store Locations - Company-operated stores' reaching 2,471 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,506 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of Store Locations - Athleta North America' will likely reach 252 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 260 .

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of Store Locations - Gap - Total' should arrive at 579 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 575 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Comparable Sales - Old Navy - YoY change' stands at 3.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.0% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Number of Store Locations - Banana Republic - Total' will reach 398 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 422 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Comparable Sales - Gap - YoY change' will reach 3.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7.0% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Comparable Sales - YoY change' to come in at 3.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.0%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of Store Locations - Old Navy North America' should come in at 1,243 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,249 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Comparable Sales - Banana Republic - YoY change' to reach 3.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.0% in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of Gap have returned +0.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.3% change. Currently, GAP carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

The Gap, Inc. (GAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.