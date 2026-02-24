Countdown to Frontdoor (FTDR) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Frontdoor (FTDR) to post quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 59.3%. Revenues are expected to be $420.6 million, up 9.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Frontdoor metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue by Customer Channel- Renewals' to reach $322.62 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue by Customer Channel- Other' to come in at $42.75 million. The estimate points to a change of +42.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue by Customer Channel- Direct-to-consumer (First-Year)' will reach $29.32 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue by Customer Channel- Real estate (First-Year)' will likely reach $26.00 million.

Shares of Frontdoor have experienced a change of -7% in the past month compared to the -1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FTDR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

