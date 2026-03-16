Countdown to FedEx (FDX) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect FedEx (FDX) to post quarterly earnings of $4.14 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 8.2%. Revenues are expected to be $23.59 billion, up 6.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 2.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some FedEx metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Federal Express- Package- International economy' stands at $1.45 billion. The estimate points to a change of -0.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Federal Express- Package- Total international export package revenue' will reach $3.70 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Federal Express segment' will reach $20.68 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.8% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- FedEx Freight segment' should come in at $2.04 billion. The estimate points to a change of -2.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Federal Express - Package - Average daily package volume - International economy' to come in at 577.83 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 583.00 thousand.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Federal Express - Package - Average daily package volume - Total international export ADV' at 1.13 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1.14 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Federal Express - Package - Revenue per package - International export composite' of $52.04 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $49.57 .

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Federal Express - Freight - Average daily freight pounds - International economy' should arrive at 11.29 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 10.99 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Federal Express - Package - Average daily package volume - U.S. priority' to reach 1.67 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1.59 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Federal Express - Package - Average daily package volume - U.S. ground commercial' will reach 4.26 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.18 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Federal Express - Package - Average daily package volume - U.S. ground home delivery/economy' will likely reach 8.28 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7.89 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Federal Express - Package - Revenue per package - U.S. priority' reaching $27.58 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $26.44 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of FedEx have demonstrated returns of -6.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FDX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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