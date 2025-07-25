Countdown to eBay (EBAY) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect eBay (EBAY) to post quarterly earnings of $1.30 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 10.2%. Revenues are expected to be $2.65 billion, up 2.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific eBay metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross merchandise volume (GMV)' will reach $19.00 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $18.42 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Active Buyers' of 134.31 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 132.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross merchandise volume - International' will likely reach $9.86 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $9.62 billion in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross merchandise volume - US' will reach $9.02 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $8.80 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total transaction take rate' will reach 14.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 14.0% in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, eBay shares have recorded returns of +11.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), EBAY will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

eBay Inc. (EBAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.