Countdown to Dollar General (DG) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Dollar General (DG) to post quarterly earnings of $1.61 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 4.2%. Revenues are expected to be $10.78 billion, up 4.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Dollar General metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales by Category- Consumables' should arrive at $8.71 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4.7% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales by Category- Seasonal' will reach $1.17 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales by Category- Home products' will likely reach $617.79 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.2% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales by Category- Apparel' stands at $287.19 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.8% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Ending store count' should come in at 20,938 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 20,594 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total selling square footage' reaching 158 millions of square feet. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 157 millions of square feet.

Analysts forecast 'Store closings' to reach 19 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 37 .

Analysts predict that the 'New store openings' will reach 36 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 108 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Net sales per square foot' to come in at $67.72 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $65.68 .

Dollar General shares have witnessed a change of -0.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DG is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Dollar General Corporation (DG)

