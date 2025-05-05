Countdown to CF (CF) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, CF Industries (CF) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.47 per share, reflecting an increase of 42.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.52 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.5%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 7.8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some CF metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Ammonia' stands at $407.44 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Granular Urea' to come in at $428.96 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.4%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- UAN (urea ammonium nitrate)' will likely reach $414.59 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.5% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- AN (ammonium nitrate)' will reach $113.40 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average selling price per product ton - Ammonia' of $443.05. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $438.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales volume by product - UAN (urea ammonium nitrate)' reaching 1,653.83 KTon. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,611 KTon.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales volume by product - Granular Urea' will reach 1,128.25 KTon. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,092 KTon.

Analysts forecast 'Sales volume by product - Ammonia' to reach 914.12 KTon. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 918 KTon.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Tons of product sold - Total' should arrive at 4,786.64 KTon. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4,524 KTon in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average selling price per product ton - UAN (urea ammonium nitrate)' at $248.76. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $264.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average selling price per product ton - Granular Urea' will reach $380.58. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $373.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average selling price per product ton - AN (ammonium nitrate)' should come in at $282.22. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $292 in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, CF shares have recorded returns of +10.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CF will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

