Countdown to Astrazeneca (AZN) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Astrazeneca (AZN) to post quarterly earnings of $2.18 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 3.8%. Revenues are expected to be $15.78 billion, up 6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Astrazeneca metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Alliance Revenue- Total' will likely reach $875.42 million. The estimate suggests a change of +22.6% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Collaboration Revenue- Total' at $173.65 million. The estimate indicates a change of -78.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'BioPharmaceuticals- V&I- Synagis- Established RoW' stands at $38.47 million. The estimate points to a change of +28.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'BioPharmaceuticals- R&I- Symbicort- World' reaching $695.87 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'BioPharmaceuticals- V&I- U.S.' will reach $117.31 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +46.6%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'BioPharmaceuticals- R&I- Symbicort- U.S.' will reach $309.80 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.6% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'BioPharmaceuticals- CVRM- Crestor- U.S.' should come in at $10.74 million. The estimate points to a change of -17.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Oncology- Tagrisso- U.S.' of $859.75 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.1%.

Analysts forecast 'BioPharmaceuticals- R&I- Fasenra- U.S.' to reach $339.58 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'BioPharmaceuticals- CVRM- Brilinta- U.S.' will reach $64.66 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -68.9%.

Analysts expect 'Oncology- Lynparza- U.S.' to come in at $394.55 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Oncology- Imfinzi- U.S.' should arrive at $964.07 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +33.7%.

Shares of Astrazeneca have experienced a change of -1.5% in the past month compared to the +0.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AZN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.