Countdown to Arcosa (ACA) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Arcosa (ACA) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.95 per share, reflecting an increase of 106.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $714 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.2%.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Arcosa metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Construction Products' at $336.50 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.9%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Transportation Products' will reach $100.76 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.5% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Engineered Structures' should come in at $276.75 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.8% year over year.

Over the past month, shares of Arcosa have returned +7.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1% change. Currently, ACA carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

