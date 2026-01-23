Countdown to Amphenol (APH) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Amphenol (APH) to post quarterly earnings of $0.93 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 69.1%. Revenues are expected to be $5.84 billion, up 35.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Amphenol metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Harsh Environment Solutions' will likely reach $1.50 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +19.1% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Interconnect and Sensor Systems' should arrive at $1.35 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +19.6%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Communications Solutions' reaching $3.25 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +68.6% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Income- Interconnect and Sensor Systems' will reach $406.22 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $209.60 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Income- Communications Solutions' of $934.68 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $501.90 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Income- Harsh Environment Solutions' to reach $361.46 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $305.40 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Amphenol have demonstrated returns of +10.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), APH is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

