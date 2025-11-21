Could XRP Help You Retire a Millionaire?

Key Points

XRP has had three distinct periods in its history when it has displayed explosive upside potential.

Even after skyrocketing in value in late 2024 and early 2025, XRP still trades for a price of just $2.

Given XRP's unique price history, it remains best-suited to short-term speculation and not long-term accumulation.

For much of its 13-year existence, XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) has traded for a price of less than $1. Even after two mini-rallies over the past 12 months, XRP still trades for a rather pedestrian $2.

On the surface, XRP might not appear to have millionaire-maker potential. But dig a little deeper, and it's possible to see why XRP is exactly the type of cryptocurrency that could help you retire a millionaire -- as long as you're willing to take big risks for a long time.

XRP's historical track record

It's important to understand XRP's price behavior over the past decade. Instead of focusing only on XRP's performance this year, focus instead on its long-term historical performance.

After its launch in 2012, XRP basically flatlined in price until early 2017. It then had a dramatic spike in price in which it hit an all-time high of $3.84 in January 2018. It promptly collapsed in price, and then flatlined. It had another rally in 2020-2021, when it spiked in price before collapsing yet again. From 2021 until late 2024, XRP largely traded below a price of $1.

But something extraordinary happened in late 2024. On Election Day, XRP was trading for just $0.50. Crypto investors then identified it as a cryptocurrency that might benefit from the Trump administration's pro-crypto policies. By January 2025, XRP was trading at a price of $3.39. So in a period of just over two months, XRP skyrocketed in value by an eye-popping 580%!

That's exactly the type of price behavior that gets crypto investors excited. It's why people invest in meme coins. It's why people invest in speculative altcoins. It's precisely these types of coins that can explode in value to deliver astronomically high returns. If you're trying to find a millionaire-maker coin, this is exactly the type of price behavior that can turn a few thousand dollars into $1 million.

Does the math work for XRP?

A current price of $2 for XRP makes it very easy to do a series of back-of-the-envelope calculations to see if the millionaire-maker math actually works.

For the sake of argument, let's assume that XRP can double in value every year, just like clockwork. You could then invest $2 in XRP today, wait 19 years, and voilà! At the end of that nearly two-decade period, you'd have $1 million.

But as noted above, that's not how XRP works. It doesn't deliver consistent returns, year after year. Instead, XRP has "spiky" and "bursty" price behavior. So investors will need to ante up more money for an up-front investment, and then adjust the overall holding period. The goal is to invest as little as possible up front, while maximizing the chances of capturing XRP's stratospherically high upside for a relatively short period of time.

For example, you could invest $10,000 today in XRP and then hold it for a period of three years. If XRP can grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 365%, then you'd end up with $1 million at the end of that three-year period. If you think XRP can grow even faster than that, you'd need to invest less money up front.

Potential catalysts for XRP

Obviously, XRP is going to need a lot of rocket fuel to grow at that type of rate for a long period of time. The good news is that XRP has a few catalysts that could help to provide that type of rocket fuel.

Most importantly, new XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have started trading. These could eventually lead to a tsunami of new institutional investor money flowing into XRP, thereby bidding up its price.

There has also been speculation that the XRP blockchain could become a major player in the transformation of global finance. For example, the XRP blockchain is particularly noteworthy for its ability to move money across borders, in a way that is both fast and low-cost.

The XRP blockchain has also been touted as a platform for real-world asset tokenization. According to Wall Street experts, asset tokenization is a potential multi-trillion-dollar opportunity. If asset tokenization ever takes off, it could lead to a huge spike in valuation for XRP.

Does XRP really have a millionaire-maker upside?

That being said, it's important to take future price predictions about XRP with a grain of salt. It's not hard to find price targets as high as $100 for XRP, simply based on a few assumptions about what "might be possible" with the XRP blockchain.

However, very rarely has XRP ever lived up to the hype. In more than a decade, there have only been three relatively short time periods (2017-2018, 2020-2021, and 2024-2025) when XRP has shown true millionaire-maker upside. Remember: the all-time high for XRP is still just $3.84. So it seems a bit premature to be talking about $100 upside for XRP.

As a result, it's best to keep your expectations about XRP in check. While XRP could one day help you retire as a millionaire, it remains a hazardous and highly volatile investment best suited to short-term speculation and not long-term accumulation.

Dominic Basulto has positions in XRP. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

