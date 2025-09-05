Could XRP Deliver 10X Returns?

Key Points XRP has quite a few positive catalysts in play right now.

Those catalysts could take a few years to fully deliver their upside.

But the coin's competition is strong, and getting stronger.

With a market cap near $168 billion, a fresh 10X for XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) would make its value similar to top-tier global financial assets.

That doesn't make a 10X impossible, but it does imply that if there's a path to XRP becoming the next cryptocurrency to explode, it'll need to be slow and highly conditional on certain catalysts. Let's break it down.

Here are the ingredients of a 10X for XRP

One of the most important possible catalysts is the approval of spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs). If the ETFs are approved, it'll provide a conduit for large sums of capital from asset managers and financial institutions to flow into XRP.

A second catalyst that'll be necessary for XRP to 10X is significant stablecoin scaling on the XRP Ledger (XRPL). Ripple, the company that issues XRP, launched its own stablecoin in late 2024. Today, the XRPL has just $210 million of value in stablecoins. Those sums will need to dramatically increase over the coming years.

The third needed catalyst is a continuation of the trend toward tokenization of real-world assets. Right now, the XRP has only $324 million in tokenized assets. But, XRPL's compliance features help asset issuers meet their anti-money laundering (AML) obligations, so it is likely to attract more tokenized capital over time.

What the odds look like from here

If the ETFs progress (and they likely will), Ripple's stablecoin scales up aggressively (and it likely will), and tokenized assets migrate to XRPL because of its compliance tooling (which is plausible), demand for XRP could indeed compound dramatically over several years. Assuming all that happens, XRP's upside is significant, but it could still fall well short of a full 10X increase simply because it faces fierce competition in pretty much all the segments it's competing in.

Therefore, the near-term probability of a 10X is fairly low, even if the coin is generally in a very bullish environment, and even if it could succeed in growing by the necessary amount over the long term.

Alex Carchidi has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.