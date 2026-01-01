Could U.S. Antimony Be the Best Way to Play the Rising Demand for Antimony?

Key Points

Antimony is a critical mineral for U.S. defense and AI companies.

China's export restrictions and threats of banning antimony shipments has increased the need for a domestic supplier.

U.S. Antimony is the only North American producer of antimony, which gives it a huge head start.

Antimony may not be on everyone's radar, but it's one of the most important commodities on the planet. It's a critical mineral that is used in semiconductors, which makes it a foundational piece of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom.

China is the main exporter of antimony, and the country has threatened to ban all exports of this critical resource. China opted against banning antimony exports after some pushback, but significant restrictions remain. It's anyone's guess whether China will ban antimony exports or push more severe restrictions in future years, but not everyone is sitting around and waiting to find out.

U.S. Antimony (NYSEMKT: UAMY) is a hot mining stock that captured attention by gaining more than 900% during the past five years. The stock has cooled off a bit and is now up by about 190% in 2025. Its market cap is about $730 million, so it's still quite early for the stock. However, it's one of the most volatile stocks in the market. It's important to know this well before you buy, since any pullbacks may rattle investors who don't understand the opportunity.

The antimony miner doesn't face much competition

U.S. Antimony finds itself in a unique position. Antimony is a critical resource, but despite its value, the company doesn't face much domestic competition. While international miners are extracting antimony, U.S. Antimony is the only antimony producer in North America.

Competitors like Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ: PPTA) are years away from selling antimony to customers. Meanwhile, the U.S. government and AI companies need antimony now. They don't have the luxury of waiting and will pay top dollar for quicker access to this vital resource.

Revenue could skyrocket due to zero domestic competition and soaring antimony prices. U.S. Antimony forecasts $40 million to $43 million in 2025 revenue on the back of 182% year-over-year revenue growth during the first nine months of 2025. Revenue more than tripled year over year in Q3, and the company must more than double its revenue sequentially to reach the high end of its forecast.

U.S. Antimony anticipates going from its $40 million to $43 million range in 2025 to $125 million in 2026 revenue.

"While most of our competition likes to talk about what they plan on doing two to four years from now in the antimony business, we are putting rock in the box today and selling finished products to customers," U.S. Antimony Executive Vice President and Chief Mining Engineer Joe Bardswich said in a press release.

The company has the U.S. government's support

U.S. Antimony already looks attractive due to its role in the AI boom and the risk of China's export controls rattling the industry. China and Russia control more than 60% of global antimony ore, making it essential for a company to produce antimony in North America. The government has taken swift action to address this issue.

The antimony miner won a $245 million contract from the Pentagon to replenish the U.S. National Defense Stockpile. The metal stock also received a $10 million delivery order from the Department of Defense.

The government is just as interested in antimony as tech giants, which is part of the reason antimony prices surged in 2025. Higher antimony prices act as a tailwind for U.S. Antimony's revenue and net income growth.

If China hints at a stricter stance, the U.S. government may have to commit more capital to U.S. Antimony to remain competitive. Antimony is a major bottleneck for the AI boom and government defenses. The company has two antimony smelting plants in Montana and Mexico. It's also the only DOD-approved fully integrated antimony miner and producer in North America.

U.S. Antimony is building its footprint with mining claims in Alaska and Ontario's Sudbury Basin. The company also has a zeolite mine in Idaho. Zeolite is a critical mineral for nuclear remediation. It's another great resource for the government, but it may also be another important material in the AI boom if tech companies shift to nuclear energy in the future.

Antimony is a hot commodity, and U.S. Antimony has a de facto monopoly with government support. It's a small stock that could gain a lot of momentum in the years ahead.

Marc Guberti has positions in United States Antimony. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.