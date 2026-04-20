Could This Under-the-Radar Cryptocurrency Set You Up for Life?

Key Points

Hyperliquid is a hot new crypto financial derivatives platform.

It has a great mix of social media virality, in-demand features, and favorable tokenomics.

You'll probably be hearing about this coin for years.

10 stocks we like better than Hyperliquid ›

The most promising opportunities in crypto rarely arrive with much fanfare. Hyperliquid (CRYPTO: HYPE) is a case in point, as it's a project that spent its early months building a performance-grade decentralized exchange (DEX) for perpetual futures -- a new type of financial contract that lets investors speculate on price movements -- while the market was chasing meme coins. It launched its native token in November 2024, and has since reached a market cap of $10.6 billion, all without taking a dollar of venture capital.

But could buying it today set you up for life if you were willing to invest enough and hold it for long enough? Let's figure it out.

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This platform is a winner for a reason

Crypto native investors and traders have been obsessed with Hyperliquid for a few quarters now.

While they generally praise many different features, like the platform's sleek interface, its generous access to leverage, and its very impressive yet also very small developer team, perhaps the most widely beloved feature is Hyperliquid's ability to create a summary card for any completed trade, thereby conveniently allowing people to brag to their followers on social media about the money they just made (or lost). Indeed, the shareability of activity on Hyperliquid is likely a part of the reason why it grew so quickly.

The case for buying it is built on the HYPE token's direct link to platform revenue.

About 99% of the platform's trading fees are used to buy HYPE on the open market, and those tokens are permanently burned, reducing the outstanding supply and making the remaining HYPE more valuable. The pace of buybacks is thus mechanically tied to activity, with more volume meaning more buying and less supply. The protocol has generated more than $1.1 billion in fees since its inception.

Hyperliquid offers trading of all major cryptocurrencies as well as many altcoins, not to mention tokenized stocks and commodities, including the most important ones like oil. When geopolitical events like the war with Iran move commodity prices outside of traditional market hours, Hyperliquid provides a price-discovery venue that the traditional exchanges can't, as it operates 24/7. And lately, that's been a major driver for the platform's activity.

The ceiling may be closer than it appears

Hyperliquid was an early entrant into a growth segment, but now that segment is filling up with competitors, which could make it harder for it to continue expanding rapidly.

Per its development roadmap, Hyperliquid will soon be adding prediction markets to its platform, which will widen its fee base. And that'll make its token more valuable too.

Alas, Hyperliquid is probably already too large to set you up for life if you buy it now. It'll likely continue to grow substantially, potentially multiplying its value over the coming years, assuming the competition doesn't erode its first-mover advantage entirely.

So don't buy it expecting a life-changing outcome. Buy it because it has a great business model that has obviously found a product-market fit, and make sure it's only a small part of your crypto portfolio due to its riskiness.

Should you buy stock in Hyperliquid right now?

Before you buy stock in Hyperliquid, consider this:

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*Stock Advisor returns as of April 20, 2026.

Alex Carchidi has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Hyperliquid. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.