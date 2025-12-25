Could TJX Reach $200 in 2026? The Answer May Blow Your Mind.

Key Points

The TJX Companies remains one of the best-performing retail stocks.

Up 340% over the past decade, a 28% jump in 2026 isn’t so far-fetched.

The TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) isn't just a leader in bargain retail, it's also a leader in stock gains across the retail sector. It's on a hot streak that includes the stock not having a negative year in annual price movement since 2008, along with two consecutive years of at least 30% in share price gains. Shares currently trade around $156. Can it carry the momentum into 2026 and reach $200 -- a 28% jump -- or is the bullish momentum due for a retracement?

Wall Street is very bullish on TJX for 2026

Sixteen analysts who cover TJX stock have a consensus rating of "strong buy" going into 2026. The highest price target given was $181 on Nov. 20. But in addition to strong ratings, the retailer has very strong key performance benchmarks, as it's on pace to close its fiscal year 2026 on Feb. 1, 2026, with a fifth consecutive fiscal year of growth in revenue, net income, and dividend.

The company plans on opening over a thousand more retail locations of its subsidiaries, which include TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods. Aiming to reach 7,000 total. TJX remains persistent in growth. I think the stock has a strong chance of reaching $200 in 2026, and should keep growing over the long term.

Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends TJX Companies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.