Could The Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

Every investor in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

Comtech Telecommunications is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$673m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Comtech Telecommunications.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Comtech Telecommunications?

NasdaqGS:CMTL Ownership Breakdown April 12th 2021

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Comtech Telecommunications does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Comtech Telecommunications, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqGS:CMTL Earnings and Revenue Growth April 12th 2021

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Comtech Telecommunications is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that BlackRock, Inc. is the largest shareholder with 15% of shares outstanding. Dimensional Fund Advisors L.P. is the second largest shareholder owning 7.4% of common stock, and The Vanguard Group, Inc. holds about 6.1% of the company stock. Additionally, the company's CEO Fred Kornberg directly holds 1.5% of the total shares outstanding.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 50% of the ownership is controlled by the top 14 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Comtech Telecommunications

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can see that insiders own shares in Comtech Telecommunications Corp.. It has a market capitalization of just US$673m, and insiders have US$18m worth of shares, in their own names. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, with a 18% stake in the company, will not easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Comtech Telecommunications better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - Comtech Telecommunications has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

