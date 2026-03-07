Could Tesla Stock Be Worth $2,000 in 2030?

Key Points

Tesla is hoping to monetize AI across two verticals: self-driving cars and humanoid robots.

Industry research suggests that autonomous systems could be worth several trillions of dollars, but the technology remains largely experimental.

While Tesla's upside potential is significant, a lot of things need to go right for the company over the next few years.

As of this writing (March 5), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock is trading for roughly $404 per share -- equating to a market capitalization of $1.3 trillion. This valuation reflects a high degree of collective optimism following an otherwise volatile performance in 2025.

Many analysts on Wall Street view Tesla through the lens of an automotive manufacturer -- obsessed with the company's quarterly vehicle delivery and production figures. The smartest money, however, is looking at something else entirely: Tesla's vision to become a services business powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

Below, I'll break down how Tesla stock could potentially reach over $2,000 per share by 2030 as the company evolves from a car company and into a distributed physical AI ecosystem.

Key 1: Monetizing full self-driving at scale

The first crux of Tesla's long-term bull thesis revolves around its ambitions in autonomous driving. In Tesla's recent earnings report, investors learned that subscriptions to the company's full self-driving (FSD) platform grew 38% year over year to 1.1 million paid customers. This represents 12% of Tesla's all-time cumulative vehicle deliveries.

As Tesla inches closer to 8 billion cumulative miles driven with FSD, more regulators will hopefully understand and accept the case for Tesla launching a global robotaxi service. If Tesla can capture a mere fraction of the estimated $10 trillion robotaxi market, the company's automotive hardware becomes the path to unlock a recurring, high-margin software operation.

Key 2: Scaling Optimus globally

This year, Tesla is entering its long-awaited foray into AI-powered robotics. According to CEO Elon Musk, Tesla hopes to transition from prototype to actual production of its humanoid robot, Optimus, by year-end.

The long-term upside with Optimus revolves around Tesla's ability to scale Optimus in a way that profits from labor arbitrage. In other words, Tesla must execute on building and commercializing a general-purpose robot that costs less than the rate of an hourly worker inside a factory or retail setting, for example.

The value proposition from Optimus is compelling. At the enterprise level, companies with manufacturing facilities all over the world would be able to command unparalleled unit economics as they transition from a dense network of human labor to one powered by automated robots working 24/7.

Against this backdrop, it's not surprising that Musk himself has said that Optimus could become multiples larger than Tesla's EV business -- potentially accounting for 80% of the company's future value.

Key 3: Energy storage is a stealthy source of growth

In 2025, Tesla's energy business grew 27% year over year to $12.8 billion. Not only is this Tesla's fastest-growing revenue driver, but it's also massively profitable. During the fourth quarter, the company's energy storage division generated $1.1 billion in gross profit -- marking the fifth consecutive quarter of record profit.

I view the energy storage business as something of a valuation floor for Tesla. While the outcomes around the company's AI opportunities are more binary, battery energy storage systems are on pace to become a $105 billion market by 2030 -- providing Tesla with an enormous, multiyear landgrab for its utility operation.

Valuation: Could Tesla reach $7.5 trillion in 2030?

While the revenue and profit margin profiles from AI-powered services and energy storage are compelling, a good deal of Tesla's future value hinges on a successful transition into a dominant leader across two emerging categories: self-driving vehicles and humanoid robotics. This will require nearly flawless execution in scaling the company's proprietary machine learning technology and neural networks.

At $2,000 per share, Tesla's implied market cap would be about $7.5 trillion. This implies roughly 400% upside to current trading levels.

While this degree of upside is not impossible, it's incredibly difficult to project with any real accuracy given the fact that autonomous systems -- be it in vehicles or robots -- are not yet deployed at scale by any single company right now. In other words, the technology remains primarily experimental and not yet fully practical.

With this in mind, I see Tesla as a stock worth monitoring but not necessarily a clear AI winner at this time. The optimism fueling Tesla stock seems rooted more in speculation and hype than sound fundamentals at the moment.

