Could Sweetgreen stock help you become a millionaire?

Sweetgreen's low market cap could appeal to growth investors.

Mounting losses and declining same-store sales are growth challenges investors need to watch.

On the surface, Sweetgreen (NYSE: SG) may look like the fast-casual chain of our time. It focuses on healthy, locally sourced ingredients to make its salads and bowls. Also, its digital-first approach tends to make the ordering process more efficient.

Moreover, investors can see the 4,000% long-term growth of Chipotle Mexican Grill, one of the original fast-casual restaurant chains, and wonder if the consumer discretionary stock can have the same type of success and help small investors become millionaires.

Sweetgreen's path to $1 million

First of all, the market cap implies that Sweetgreen could mint millionaires if it experiences growth comparable to Chipotle's. Currently, the market cap is around $655 million.

If a $10,000 investment could increase a hundredfold, that would imply a market cap of $65.5 billion if that investment reached $1 million. Its low marktet cap today could put Sweetgreen on investors' radar because a restaurant stock worth tens of billion has happened before. Even though Chipotle's market cap is around $45 billion, it reached a high of $94 billion in 2024, indicating hundredfold growth is theoretically possible for this type of stock.

Sweetgreen also continues to expand. As of its most recent earnings report, it operated 281 locations, including 35 new locations that opened in 2025.

However, such growth relies on solid execution. Unfortunately, Sweetgreen has yet to prove itself in this area. In 2025, revenue totaled $679 million, a yearly increase of 0.3%. This occurred as same-store sales fell by 7.9% year over year.

Moreover, that led to $134 million in net losses. This is concerning for a company with only $89 million in liquidity. To shor up its balance sheet, it sold its Spyce automated kitchen technoly for $186.4 million, a sale that closed in late December.

Although that gave it some relief from a liquidity standpoint, it no longer owns Infinite Kitchen, the automated robotic line that operates at some of ite locations. Sweetgreen retains usage rights to Infinite Kitchen.

With losses expected to continue, Sweetgreen will likely need additional liquidity soon. That means it will have to either take on debt or issue additional shares, which would dilute current shareholders. Those conditions do not bode well for those wanting to become millionaires from Sweetgreen stock.

Could Sweetgreen stock help you become a millionaire?

Unfortunately, Sweetgreen is not providing investors with an obvious path to millionaire status.

Indeed, growth investors would love to buy a future market leader when its market cap is under $1 billion.

However, investors also need to see improved financials. The fact that opening more restaurants has not translated into significant revenue growth does not bode well for the company, nor does it reassure investors when it sells ownership of an asset that dramatically boosts efficiency.

Until it can reverse its same-store sales declines, even going to $10 per share may be difficult for Sweetgreen.

