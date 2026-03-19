Could Strategy Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?

Key Points

Strategy leans on its ability to raise capital at favorable terms to accumulate more Bitcoin.

If the top crypto asset’s price continues its long-term ascent, this stock is poised to be a big winner.

The path to retiring a millionaire with Strategy stock will be full of volatility.

10 stocks we like better than Strategy ›

Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) is a clear example of how companies can totally redefine themselves in the modern age. This business still provides data analytics software and services to enterprises, which generated $477 million of revenue in 2025.

However, its Bitcoin treasury strategy is what defines operations today. Shareholders have benefited from the new focus, as the stock price is up 425% in the past three years.

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Maybe you're looking at this business as a high-risk/high-reward opportunity. Could Strategy help you retire a millionaire?

The growth playbook leverages capital markets activity

Strategy has essentially become a Bitcoin bank. The company continuously raises capital from equity and debt markets to accumulate more Bitcoin. In doing so, it creates and offers regulatory-compliant financial instruments that enable different kinds of investors to gain access to Bitcoin in unique ways, whether they focus on common stock, preferred stock, or convertible bonds.

On March 16, Strategy bought $1.6 billion worth of Bitcoin. According to the latest research from The Motley Fool, the company is the largest corporate holder of the world's leading digital asset. It went from holding 21,454 Bitcoin units in August 2020, after its first purchase, to now holding more than 761,000.

There is tremendous long-term upside

Let's assume that you are 30 years from retirement. This extended time horizon allows you to be more aggressive with certain parts of a diversified portfolio. While it's usually not a good idea to bank on a single stock to help you become a millionaire, Strategy's special corporate playbook offers tremendous upside for patient investors.

This business has what it takes to help you retire a millionaire. In my view, there is potential for 100-fold upside over the ensuing 30 years. This translates to a 16.6% annualized gain. It would take a $10,000 starting capital outlay to rise 100-fold to $1 million.

Of course, the main catalyst is Bitcoin's price appreciation. If this crypto doesn't continue its ascent, it's a virtual certainty that Strategy won't be a winning investment. So, you have to be bullish on Bitcoin.

It's also critical that you are able to handle the inevitable volatility. Strategy shares currently trade 70% below their peak. While I expect it to bounce back and reach higher highs in the future, it's going to be a bumpy ride. Investors need to be prepared to deal with the psychological disturbance this will surely bring.

No one said retiring a millionaire would be easy. While Strategy provides a possible rocket ship of an opportunity, patience and discipline are requirements for success.

Should you buy stock in Strategy right now?

Before you buy stock in Strategy, consider this:

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Neil Patel has positions in Strategy. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.