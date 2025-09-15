Could Roku Stock Go Parabolic by 2026?

Key Points Roku has consistently grown its subscriber base and streaming hours for years.

One key financial metric is about to turn positive, which should please analysts.

Investors should also take note of the stock's reasonable P/S ratio vs. the S&P 500.

10 stocks we like better than Roku ›

Changing consumer and business trends have taken many stocks to parabolic highs over the last few years. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is one that achieved such peaks in the 2021 bull market, only to pull back. Although many of these stocks recovered and achieved new highs, Roku has failed to break out of the trading range following the bear market in 2022.

However, the company has grown its user base and streaming hours consistently for years. Amid the transition from traditional to streaming TV, can Roku achieve a parabolic high in 2026, or is it doomed for more stagnation?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Roku's growth prospects

Roku has brought years of disappointment as ongoing losses and the prospects of competition from tech heavyweights like Amazon and Alphabet weighed on the stock.

With that, Ark Invest's price target of $605 per share by 2026 appears overly optimistic. Still, Roku remains Ark Invest's second-largest holding. Also, it is the No. 1 streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico and has continued its expansion efforts in the rest of Latin America and Europe. Those factors should make it a larger player in the TV ad market over time.

Additionally, investors should note that one factor could deliver Roku its long-awaited catalyst: a return to profitability. Roku has reported losses since falling out of profitability in 2022. Still, income from unrealized gains and foreign currency remeasurements made it profitable in the second quarter of 2025.

Moreover, Roku's management expects full-year profitability next year. This is critical as losses often discourage investors from buying, particularly after a pullback like the one in 2022.

Furthermore, even without a P/E ratio, the price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 3.1 is just under the S&P 500 index average of 3.3, making it a bargain for investors.

Ultimately, a return to profitability could highlight that valuation. As its sales multiple increases, it could propel the stock in a parabolic direction, bringing shareholders a long-awaited recovery.

Should you invest $1,000 in Roku right now?

Before you buy stock in Roku, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Roku wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $640,916!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,090,012!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,052% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 188% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 8, 2025

Will Healy has positions in Roku. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, and Roku. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.