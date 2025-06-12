Could Roblox Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) has revolutionized video gaming in many respects. Its ecosystem supports user-created games and fosters social interaction to provide an enjoyable user experience. Taking that approach, it built an environment that draws an average of 98 million daily active users (DAUs) as of the first quarter of 2025.

Such a value proposition drew investors to the stock during the pandemic's height. Even though the stock price dropped significantly in the 2022 bear market, its recovery has gained momentum over the last year.

Amid its returns, investors may begin to wonder whether the stock price growth is such that it can turn small investors into millionaires. Let's take a closer look.

What draws gamers to Roblox?

Roblox offers a unique twist on video gaming. Namely, it is a gaming company that does not create games. The key to the company's success is its game creation platform, Roblox Studio. Through this, the product's users design the games and share them with the greater Roblox community.

Thanks to its growing popularity, its 98 million DAUs increased by 26% over the last year alone. Historically, its following was particularly strong among users younger than the age of 13. That growth has accelerated with the over-13 crowd, and that user base now makes up 62% of total DAUs.

Amid its growth, Roblox's business model gives it numerous revenue sources. Specifically, the company earns revenue when users purchase Robux, which is money within the Roblox ecosystem that gamers use to buy special abilities and avatar upgrades, along with clothing, accessories, or other virtual items within games.

Outside of the games themselves, other revenue sources include premium subscriptions, digital ads, and fees from royalties that game developers earn from their games.

Financial challenges

Unfortunately, while the Roblox ecosystem and revenue model sound compelling, the state of Roblox's financials and stock may dash hopes of the stock making investors millionaires.

For one, Roblox remains a money loser despite its business model. Indeed, in Q1, its revenue of more than $1 billion rose 29% year over year. However, because of non-cash charges, operating losses have persisted. Its $215 million net loss attributable to common shareholders in Q1 was a relatively modest improvement from the $271 million loss in the year-ago quarter.

The company estimates revenue of $4.29 billion to $4.365 billion during 2025. That's a 20% annual increase, indicating that growth is likely to slow down.

Additionally, the state of the stock may make it appear less like a millionaire-maker. It surged higher by more than 160% over the last year. Consequently, the market cap now stands at more than $64 billion, placing it firmly in large-cap territory.

Despite those gains, the lack of profitability leaves it without a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, and the 16 price-to-sales (P/S) ratio is also its highest sales multiple since early 2022. That means investors are less likely to benefit from a rising valuation, diminishing the stock's potential as a multi-bagger.

Will Roblox stock help you become a millionaire?

Ultimately, the state of Roblox's stock and its underlying financials make it unlikely to turn small investors into millionaires.

Indeed, Roblox has built a compelling and fast-growing ecosystem. The number of users is likely to continue growing, which should lead to significant revenue growth for the foreseeable future.

Unfortunately, profitability is likely years away. Additionally, the stock's past increases, valuation, and higher market cap indicate that Roblox has already achieved much of its potential growth. Although the entertainment stock should move higher over time, it will likely take a considerable investment to turn a shareholder into a millionaire at this stage of its development.

Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Roblox. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

