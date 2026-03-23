Could an Oil Deal in Venezuela Boost Shell's Stock?

Key Points

Shell and rival Chevron recently scored oil exploration and production deals in Venezuela.

Shares of Shell recently hit all-time highs, but its strength isn't solely attributable to Venezuela.

Shell's Venezuela exposure is potentially lucrative, but investors should set reasonable expectations.

10 stocks we like better than Shell Plc ›

Barely more than two months after U.S. forces captured former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, that petroleum-rich country is already making moves to boost its oil output. That's a surprisingly quick pace, particularly given that the long-term fate of the current government is far from settled.

Integrated oil giants Chevron and Shell (NYSE: SHEL) reportedly notched oil and gas exploration and production deals with the South American nation, which is a member of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). Historically, those headlines aren't surprising, since those two companies maintained a presence in Venezuela while rivals bailed after the country nationalized its energy industry.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Specific to Shell, it's believed that the company's Venezuela agreement paves the way for it to expand offshore natural gas exploration and onshore oil and gas drilling. Over the long haul, an increased Venezuelan footprint could benefit Shell investors for a simple reason: The country has the world's largest provable crude reserves.

How meaningful the Latin American nation is to the stock price in the near term, well, that's a different ballgame. Let's take a closer look.

A case of good timing

As of March 19, Shell's shares are up 24% year to date and 14% over the past month. Focusing on the monthly run, that period includes the recent Venezuela headlines. More importantly, it includes the conflict in Iran, which is driving oil prices higher.

Here's where things get interesting for Shell investors. There's a compelling link between Iran and Venezuela. Conflict in the Middle East forced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. That's a big deal because 20% of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) is shipped through the strait.

Regarding LNG, Shell is uber-bullish on that commodity. In a March 16 LNG-dedicated update, the company said, "LNG is the fastest-growing energy source after non-hydro renewables," and added that it expects global LNG demand to increase by at least 45% from 2025 through 2050.

Obviously, Shell or any LNG-producing company needs to be able to get the product to market to generate revenue and profits. As the current state of affairs in the Strait of Hormuz confirms, that's not always a foregone conclusion. No, Venezuela isn't immediately replacing lost Middle East oil and gas supply. Still, with increased exposure to the South American country, Shell is enhancing its geographic diversification and bolstering its long-term supply streams.

Shell's Venezuela payout will take time

Bottom line for Shell in Venezuela: Increased output there could spark the stock, but that positivity is likely to be felt over years, not weeks or months. That's because there are moving parts, which is always the case in developing-world oil markets.

Venezuela needs to solidify its government and prove to oil companies (and the world) it's a dependable partner, not an adversary. Speaking of partnership, one is likely needed with neighboring Trinidad and Tobago to effectively offshore gas onshore.

If those issues are ironed out, Venezuela could be additive to the Shell bull case. As just one example, the Dragon field, which the company has an agreement to explore, could generate $500 million in yearly revenue when it ramps up. That's an alluring prospect, but investors hoping for a winning bet on Shell and Venezuela need patience and perspective.

Should you buy stock in Shell Plc right now?

Before you buy stock in Shell Plc, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Shell Plc wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $495,179!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,058,743!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 898% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 183% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 23, 2026.

Todd Shriber has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chevron. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.