Could Nvidia Stock Turn $10,000 Into $1 Million This Decade?

Key Points

Nvidia’s stock skyrocketed over the past decade as its GPU shipments surged.

It could still easily beat the S&P 500 through the end of the decade.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

Over the past ten years, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) turned a $10,000 investment into more than $2 million. Soaring sales of discrete GPUs for PC gaming, video editing, cryptocurrency mining, and AI applications drove that life-changing gain. Today, it generates most of its revenue from its data center GPUs, which process AI tasks more efficiently than CPUs.

But could Nvidia turn a fresh $10,000 investment into $1 million again by the end of this decade? Let's review its upcoming catalysts and challenges to make a decision.

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How fast did Nvidia grow over the past decade?

From fiscal 2016 to fiscal 2026 (which ended this January), Nvidia's revenue and net income increased at CAGRs of 45% and 69%, respectively. Today, it controls more than 90% of the discrete GPU market, while its top rival, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD), holds a single-digit share.

Most of the world's top AI companies -- including OpenAI, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google -- use Nvidia's GPUs. Nvidia has also maintained that lead with its Turing (2019), Ampere (2020), Hopper (2022), and Blackwell (2024) chip architectures. It plans to launch its next chip architecture, Rubin, this year.

Moreover, Nvidia locks in its clients through its proprietary software platform and other services. That stickiness reinforces its dominance of the data center GPU market, and its pricing power boosted its gross margins from 56.1% in fiscal 2016 to 71.1% in fiscal 2026.

Could Nvidia turn $10,000 into $1 million again?

Nvidia remains a bellwether of the booming AI market, which Grand View Research expects to expand at a 30.6% CAGR from 2026 to 2033. However, it could face tougher competition from AMD's cheaper data center GPUs, Broadcom's (NASDAQ: AVGO) custom AI accelerators for hyperscalers, and other specialized AI chips.

From fiscal 2026 to fiscal 2029, analysts expect Nvidia's revenue and EPS to grow at CAGRs of 37% and 38%, respectively. Those are incredible growth rates for a stock trading at 21 times this year's earnings. If Nvidia matches those estimates, grows its EPS at a 30% CAGR through fiscal 2031 (which ends in Jan. 2031), and trades at a more generous 30 times earnings by the final year, its stock could nearly quadruple by the end of this decade.

That could easily beat the S&P 500's average annual return of 10%, but it won't turn a $10,000 investment into more than $1 million. Nvidia's market cap of $4.2 trillion, which already makes it the world's most valuable company, could also cap its long-term gains.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

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Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.