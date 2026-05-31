Could Nvidia Reach Another All-Time High? Analysts Are Watching One Key Number

Key Points

Nvidia recorded a gross margin of 75% last quarter -- an incredible level for a hardware-focused business.

Demand for the company's AI processors has allowed it to commandstellar pricingpower.

The chipmaker is facing more competition, but its growth outlook remains strong.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been one of the stock market's biggest winners over the last five years. The company's share price has rocketed roughly 1,280% higher over the stretch, delivering potentially life-changing returns for patient shareholders.

Thanks to those incredible gains, Nvidia now has a market capitalization of roughly $5.18 trillion and stands as the world's most valuable company by a significant margin. On the other hand, investors had a relatively muted reaction to the company's recent first-quarter report despite the blockbuster sales and earnings growth and management's strong guidance.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Nvidia posted adjusted earnings of $1.87 per share on sales of $81.62 billion, a performance that came in significantly ahead of the average Wall Street analyst estimate for per-share earnings of $1.76 on sales of $78.86 billion.

Despite year-over-year sales growth of 85% in the quarter and guiding for a revenue increase of roughly 95% in the current quarter, the company's recent quarterly report and forward targets have yet to power another strong leg of bullish momentum for the stock. With the market seemingly shrugging at what was a blowout quarter in most respects, investors may be wondering whether Nvidia has what it takes to reach a new high.

With that in mind, read on for a look at a key metric that will likely play a huge role in shaping the artificial intelligence (AI) hardware leader's performance over the next three years.

Keep an eye on Nvidia's gross margins

Nvidia posted an incredible adjusted gross margin of 75% last quarter -- up from its already highly impressive gross margin of 71.3% in the prior-year period. The gross margins reflect the AI hardware leader's pricing power, enabling the business to deliver stellar net income margins and strong earnings growth amid dramatic revenue expansion.

While the cyclical nature of semiconductor launches and pricing historically meant that Nvidia was unable to sustain very high gross margins for long, sky-high demand for its advanced AI processors has driven an unprecedented run of prosperity, enabling it to become the world's largest company. For the current quarter, Nvidia once again expects its gross margin to come in at 75%.

As a business that still generates the large majority of its revenue from hardware sales, Nvidia's recent gross margins don't leave much room for expansion. With the AI processor space becoming more competitive and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) gaining favor for some artificial intelligence processes, it's reasonable to expect the company could see gross margin compression over the next three years unless software and services become a significantly larger part of overall sales.

On the other hand, management's growth outlook continues to look very promising -- and expansion into new categories including central processing units (CPUs) could open up substantial new sales streams that help drive earnings increases. Nvidia stock stands a good chance of notching new highs over the next three years, but the extent to which the company can sustain its current gross-margin levels will likely remain a central discussion point for its valuation outlook.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $463,900!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,294,401!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 978% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 211% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 31, 2026.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.