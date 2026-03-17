Could Nebius Stock Be a 10X Investment?

Key Points

Nebius' platform provides companies with access to high-performance infrastructure.

The company's sales have been skyrocketing, although it remains unprofitable.

Nvidia recently announced a $2 billion investment in the company.

10 stocks we like better than Nebius Group ›

Investing in smaller, up-and-coming companies can sometimes result in significant returns for investors down the road. However, these types of investments typically involve much more risk.

One AI stock that has gotten a lot of attention of late is Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS), which provides companies with access to cloud infrastructure that can help train data models. Its valuation has already swelled to a market cap of around $33 billion, after soaring by 350% in the past 12 months. Recently, tech giant Nvidia announced it would be investing $2 billion into the company, which has given it a further boost, as it's a sign of confidence that the business could, in fact, be the real deal.

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With a relatively modest valuation, loads of potential in building out artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, and Nvidia a key backer in its operations, could Nebius stock end up being a 10x investment?

The company generated 547% revenue growth in its most recent quarter

Nebius is in its early growth stages, and thanks to AI-related demand, its numbers have been through the roof. Last month, it reported its quarterly results for the period ending Dec. 31, 2025. Revenue for the quarter totaled $227.7 million, which was more than six times the $35.2 million it generated a year earlier. But as can also be the case with these types of fast-growing companies, losses also surge. Nebius incurred a loss of $249.6 million for the quarter, which was nearly double the $133.2 million loss it posted a year earlier.

However, for a company that's experiencing such significant growth and has the potential to drastically rise in value due to demand for AI data centers and computing capabilities, investors have been willing to look past its losses, especially with Nvidia investing in the business and showing confidence in its future.

Can Nebius stock generate 10x returns?

Nebius has plenty of growth potential due to the excitement around AI, but for it to become 10 times more valuable than it is today, its market cap would grow to approximately $330 billion. That would make it one of the largest tech companies in the world.

While it has amassed incredible returns in a short time frame, I wouldn't count on the possibility of Nebius being a 10-bagger investment at this stage. Its potential still hinges largely on investments in AI, and for tech spending to remain incredibly high. Although it may continue to generate good returns for investors, I don't think it has demonstrated that it can be that strong of an investment just yet.

Nebius is an intriguing stock, and it does possess considerable upside, but it also comes with risk and uncertainty. Investors should tread carefully, as it's by no means a no-brainer buy.

Should you buy stock in Nebius Group right now?

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David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.