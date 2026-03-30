Could Micron Stock Turn $10,000 Into $30,000 This Decade?

Key Points

Micron's growth drivers include skyrocketing memory demand from AI data centers and AI-powered devices.

Tripling by the end of 2030 could be difficult, with several issues potentially getting in the way.

However, the goal isn't impossible -- especially considering that Micron is starting with a super-low valuation.

10 stocks we like better than Micron Technology ›

Boom and bust. That's been the history of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) so far. The memory chipmaker has definitely put the "cyclical" in cyclical stock in previous years.

However, the seemingly insatiable demand for memory from artificial intelligence (AI) applications could be a turning point for Micron. The company is now arguably an indispensable player in the AI revolution.

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Micron's valuation more than quadrupled over the last 12 months, only to see a sharp sell-off in recent days. Could the memory stock turn $10,000 into $30,000 this decade?

The support for Micron as a triple threat

Probably the most compelling reason to believe that Micron's stock could triple by the end of 2030 is the enormous demand for high-bandwidth memory (HBM). Micron sold out all of its HBM capacity for 2026 several months ago.

The supply demand imbalance has given Micron unprecedented pricing power. The company even recently signed its first-ever five-year strategic customer agreement. Management projects the HBM market will grow by a compound annual rate of 40% through 2028 to $100 billion.

Micron is one of only three HBM suppliers. It's the only major memory chipmaker based in the U.S., while its main rivals are based in South Korea. This could give the company a competitive advantage with governments and customers concerned about Asia's geopolitical stability.

AI data centers are Micron's biggest growth driver. However, we can't ignore the company's other prospects. Some industry observers view 2026 as "the year of the AI PC." AI-powered smartphones and smart glasses also require significantly more memory than older devices.

A steep hill to climb, but not an impossible one

Even with multiple tailwinds at its back, Micron faces a steep hill to climb to turn an initial $10,000 investment into $30,000 within the next four years. To achieve this goal, the company would need to deliver exceptional earnings growth and convince the market that it deserves a higher earnings multiple.

Several issues could get in the way of that happening. The AI explosion doesn't change the fact that memory remains cyclical. Samsung and SK Hynix are formidable rivals. AI infrastructure spending could slow significantly. Technological advances could reduce the need for HBM.

However, I don't think it's impossible for Micron's stock to triple by the end of the decade. Despite its sizzling performance over the last year, the stock is still priced like a value stock with a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 7.6. Micron's boom just might continue for years to come.

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Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.